GREENEVILLE – For a century, burley tobacco played a prominent role in Greene County’s economy and identity. That changed significantly in the early 2000s, when the U.S. government ended federal support of tobacco farming through a buyout program. The glory days for tobacco production concluded, leading Greene County residents to seek other revenue sources to help drive the economy and farmers to adjust. Tobacco cultivation in the county had been falling prior to the government’s change in policy, but that federal action accelerated the decline.