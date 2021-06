Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty have been named to the USA’s Olympic team. The two will compete in both the road race and the time trial in Tokyo. Craddock, who races for EF Education First-Nippo on the road, has been aggressively chasing a big victory for the last couple of years. Recently, he went for multiple long-range attacks at the Critérium du Dauphiné but was unable to pull off a stage win. Craddock’s active style will come in handy on the challenging road course where it will be every man for themselves.