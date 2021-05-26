In-Person Court Conferences Should Not Be Completely Eliminated

One of the biggest impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the legal profession is that numerous court conferences, oral arguments, and other judicial functions have been held remotely over the past year. Of course, it makes sense that such activities were performed remotely during the pandemic to keep everyone safe and provide a means for attorneys and litigants to participate in court functions in an efficient way. As judiciaries begin to resume normal operations, there is some debate about whether routine court conferences should occur in person in the new normal. Although court conferences may not need to occur in person as frequently as before the pandemic, eliminating in-person conferences may do damage to the judicial process for many reasons.