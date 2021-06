GCI Health names Eleanor Petigrow global chief growth officer. Petigrow was previously managing director, new business at Syneos Health Communications. In her new position, she is tasked with driving marketing and thought leadership strategy, developing customized insights for leaders and clients, and working with the agency’s learning & development team to ensure that GCI Health is set up for continued growth. Petigrow reports to global CEO Kristin Cahill. “In this newly created role, Eleanor will be a critical steward of GCI Health’s rapid, continued growth around the world,” said Cahill. “We are thrilled to have her experience as a coach and mentor to our staff.”