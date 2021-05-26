Cancel
Summer Food Program begins in Wichita June 1

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to children at 28 locations in Wichita as part of the WPS Summer Food Program, beginning June 1, 2021. The free meals are available to all children ages 1 – 18, not just students who attend Wichita Public Schools.

