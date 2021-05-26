Look at how Stan Lee transformed himself into a real-life superhero

Ever since Disney finalized its deal to buy 20th Century Fox, fans have wondered how the X-Men might be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the most iconic Marvel characters ever, the X-Men movie rights were so valuable in the '90s that the publisher sold them to Fox in order to avoid bankruptcy. But that meant when Marvel created its own studio with 2008's Iron Man, they no longer had the ability to adapt their mutant characters. Now that all the pieces are in place again, how might MCU mastermind Kevin Feige and his team bring the X-Men into the big-screen fold?