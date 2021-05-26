Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Look at how Stan Lee transformed himself into a real-life superhero

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video above shows Marvel Comics editor Stan Lee in 1966, talking about the new Captain America animated cartoon. Bald and mustache-less, he looks a bit bland for the era. Cut to 1977 and he's got a toupee and mustache that would put him in front of the line for Hef's Grotto. The interesting thing is that in both videos he says the same thing — Marvel comics are successful because they are about ordinary people who've been given superpowers. It's a good approach, and one that seems to be absent from most movies featuring Marvel superheroes.

boingboing.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Movies#Marvel Comics#Captain Marvel#Captain America#Marvel Superheroes#Cartoon#Superpowers#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesHarvard Crimson

‘Zero’ Review: A Look at a Real Life Superhero Through the Eyes of an Average Teen

“Zero,” Netflix’s new superhero series, follows the life of Omar (Giuseppe Dave Seke), also known as “Zero,” as he navigates his power and bonds with his new group of friends in the Barrio, a neighborhood that Zero comes to love and cherish. When vandals and thieves threaten to ruin the neighborhood that Zero calls home, he and his ragtag gang of friends are prepared to fight tooth and nail to save it.
TV & Videosnerdist.com

Stan Lee Looked Very Different in These ’60s TV Appearances

Stan Lee, along with Marvel artistic collaborators like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, changed comic books forever in the 1960s. Almost every single heroic co-creation of Lee’s from 1961-1971, when he was Marvel’s editor in chief, are household names today. No small feat. Yet, there is actually very little footage of Stan Lee from the era that made Marvel great.
EntertainmentIGN

These Marvel VS Figurines Bring Epic Superhero Battles to Life

Hero Collector is gearing up for a new line of collectible figurines called Marvel VS. As the name suggests, this series immortalizes some of the greatest rivalries in the Marvel Universe, from Spider-Man's eternal feud with Green Goblin to Captain America's dysfunctional relationship with Iron Man. IGN can exclusively debut...
Moviessideshow.com

Top 10 Stan Lee Cameos

Let’s take some time to honor the legacy of Stan “The Man” Lee, counting down the Top 10 Stan Lee Cameos. His larger than life spirit lives on across Marvel films, comics, and video games- plus, a DC movie? Listen along and find out which cameos we chose as showcasing the best of his legacy.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

Kevin Feige meets the X-Men in new Marvel comic

Ever since Disney finalized its deal to buy 20th Century Fox, fans have wondered how the X-Men might be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the most iconic Marvel characters ever, the X-Men movie rights were so valuable in the '90s that the publisher sold them to Fox in order to avoid bankruptcy. But that meant when Marvel created its own studio with 2008's Iron Man, they no longer had the ability to adapt their mutant characters. Now that all the pieces are in place again, how might MCU mastermind Kevin Feige and his team bring the X-Men into the big-screen fold?
MoviesAlternative Press

15 artists who would perfectly soundtrack Marvel’s Phases 4 and 5

From the rock anthems that followed us through Iron Man to the timeless classics we danced to with Baby Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel has given us incredible soundtracks to coincide with their phenomenal movies. However, with the next phase of the MCU underway, we couldn’t help but think about how things could be a tiny bit better if some bands and artists from our scene were recruited for the next era.
MoviesScreenrant.com

How Powerful Is Namor Compared To Black Panther 2's Heroes?

Just how powerful will Namor be in Marvel Studios' Black Panther 2, if he really does appear? This quandary could turn out to be an important one, especially considering new rumors that Narcos: Mexico's Tenoch Huerta - whose casting in an undisclosed role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was made public in November of last year - will be playing the famed King of Atlantis. While news that Namor is coming is sure to make Marvel fans happy, perhaps the Wakandans (and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's other heroes) will have a real threat on their hands.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Here’s How The Women Of The Marvel Universe Get In Superhero Shape

These actresses are fit to be superheroes, on and off screen!. Taking on the role of a superhero on the big screen is no easy feat because, after all, these characters have some superhuman abilities! That’s why when actors land a highly coveted role in the Marvel Universe, they know it’s time to get training.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01

As we have discovered, the "special thanks" credits on Marvel TV shows may not mean a lot beyond that. But they do mean, at least, that. So who got thanked in Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ today? Here's the screencap of the thanks. Loki was created for the Marvel Universe...