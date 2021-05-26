Liam Glen Wins the Highland Trail 550… on a Rigid Singlespeed!
Main photo by James Robertson (@jprobertson) Hailing from Bristol, England, Liam Glen was first to cross the finish line of the 2021 Highland Trail 550, posting an amazing time of 3 days, 10 hours, and 55 minutes (3D 10H 55M) on an incredibly tough route. The HT550 is no easy task, boasting over 550 miles (885km) and 50,000 feet (16,000m) of climbing. Even more impressive, Liam led the race from the start and achieved this finish time aboard a steel, rigid, singlespeed!bikepacking.com