Cody Alexander Sir, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 9, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Michelle Norvell and Step Son James Bynaker both of Mechanicsville, MD. He was the son of David Sir of Daytona Beach, FL. Cody was the loving father of Edward (Eddie) C. Sir of Mechanicsville, MD. Along with his sister Sandra Bynaker of Mechanicsville, MD.