Eagles Could Use Jalen Reagor More in Slot in 2021

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Reagor has become Public Enemy No. 1 to some Philly fans, largely thanks to the immediate success of his first-round classmate, Justin Jefferson. Considering the Eagles bypassed Jefferson, the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, in favor of Reagor, the pressure is mounting on the second-year pass catcher to show the football world that he can play at a high level. He failed to do so as a rookie, posting just 31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (missed five contests due to a thumb injury). I know it’s still very early in Reagor’s career, but patience wears thin quickly in today’s NFL. With Philadelphia using its top pick on a receiver again this year (DeVonta Smith, 10th overall), Reagor needs to show up in a big way to carve out a prominent role in the offense.