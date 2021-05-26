8 B2B Tech Marketing Tips

Whether you run an internet-based company, a service provider or a brick-and-mortar shop, customer service is crucial for your businesses. With more customers than ever before buying online and using the web for information, feedback and reviews, interacting with customers has never been easier than it is right now. However, with so many platforms available and engagement more visible than ever, businesses need to know how they provide support to customers online. The more options you can give customers to get in touch with your business, the higher they will value you, increasing satisfaction and spending. Customer service is an art form and getting it right online is critical to success.