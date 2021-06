If you have been living under a rock the last couple of months, here’s a quick recap: Olivia Rodrigo has released her debut album “Sour” and it has taken the world by storm. It has more specifically taken social media by storm, and to be even more specific, the app TikTok. Rodrigo is easily one of the most popular rising stars working today, and she gave us all a very good reason to believe that when she released her album.