HEART's Nancy Wilson, who released her debut solo album, "You And Me", on May 7 via Carry On Music, spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the fear and challenges of stepping out on her own and making music away from the band. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[There was] definitely a lot of challenge for me to kind of screw up my courage enough to be the singer, 'cause I used to have troubles trying not to compare myself to my sister's voice [HEART singer Ann Wilson], 'cause her voice is so incredible. But then she actually gave me a good advice one time when she told me, 'Don't worry about being perfect. Don't stress the perfection. Just tell your story.' And that's kind of how I approached it on this album; I found myself remembering what she told me. As a singer, just tell the story. Don't sweat the big stuff. Just tell your story. And I got really comfortable being the singer on this one."