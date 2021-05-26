Angela Kinsey Showed Off Her Favorite Invention For Short People, and It’s Only $12
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Angela Kinsey of “The Office” just made so many lightbulbs go off in her followers’ heads. Kinsey shared her new favorite invention for short people, and it’s a no brainer. She calls it a “blinds hook grabby thingy,” and TBH, that’s pretty much exactly what it is. It solves the problem for when the window blinds roll up too far and out of reach for the shorter population, and yeah, she’s right — it’s a genius tool that everyone should have.www.apartmenttherapy.com