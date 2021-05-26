Cancel
Lewes, DE

Exit Zero Hospitality Selected To Operate Cape May Terminal Food Operation

By Staff Writer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials announced the selection of Exit Zero Hospitality to redevelop, reposition and operate the restaurant and associated facilities located at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal in Cape May, New Jersey. Exit Zero Hospitality will begin operating the concession and retail operations in early June 2021.

