Best Lightning cables of 2021

Buying a MacBook doesn’t mean just spending on the laptop itself. You will be aware that all MacBook Pro models from 2016 only come with USB-C ports, so if you want to plug any of your existing or legacy devices into your MacBook Pro, you’ll have to purchase additional dongles and USB-C hubs. So we’re going to help you find some of the best USB-C hubs you can buy for your shiny new MacBook Pro. While you’re at it, you might also want to get a good protective case for your MacBook Pro since Apple repairs are rather expensive if you end up damaging your Mac.