Best Lightning cables of 2021

By Whitson Gordon
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably don't give much thought to the cable that charges your iPhone. But the right charging cable can charge your phone faster, hold up against fraying and coil beautifully in your bag for tangle-free storage. CNN Underscored spent the last few weeks testing 15 of the most popular Lightning cables so you can ditch the old, frayed fire hazard in your bag and pick up a charger that'll stand the test of time — and only one Lightning cable we tested stood out.

