PowerUp CT marks one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death

MANCHESTER — On the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, PowerUp CT and other community members gathered at the corner of Main and Center streets to remember Floyd’s legacy and reflect on the past year.

More than 20 people showed up Tuesday to commemorate the day last year that Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin while in custody. Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and Floyd later died.

The video posted to social media sparked a movement that brought to light social and racial justice issues in the country.

“The only difference between what happened to George Floyd and Trayvon Martin or Breonna Taylor — there was video,” Power Up founder Keren Prescott said.

Prescott began demonstrating at Main and Center streets each day after Floyd’s death, often with a handful of supporters but leading to larger rallies, including one were hundreds of people marched from Manchester Town Hall to the police station.

Power Up CT, which has chapters in several towns and is now a nonprofit group with various programs, grew out of that.

Prescott organized Tuesday’s event for 8:46 p.m. based on how long Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck in the video. Prescott emphasized that during Chauvin’s recent trial, it was realized he was kneeling for even longer. The crowd spent close to nine minutes in a moment of silence.

“We recognize that it was actually a bit longer than that,” Prescott said. “I want you to use this time to just reflect over the last year.”

In April, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Prescott said that the last year has changed her as a black woman, and one conviction doesn’t change years of struggle.

“We still have to do the work. There cannot and there should not be another George Floyd,” Prescott said.

Resident Jamie Colon was at Tuesday’s event with a few members of her family to mark something she called a “significant” anniversary.

“It’s important to keep the pressure on and not give up just because it’s been a year,” Colon said.

Going forward, Prescott said Power Up CT is continuing to grow and advocate in the state. Last week, a bill declaring racism a public health crisis passed the Connecticut Senate, but Prescott said the bill still needs to be approved in the House and go to the governor’s desk.

“Even then the work doesn’t stop — only then will the work really begin,” Prescott said.

Several state officials also made statements on the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd’s murder was shocking and brutal. It forced all Americans to look at ourselves and our communities, do the hard work of reflecting, and work toward creating a more just society, together. We must continue to improve,” Gov. Ned Lamont wrote on Twitter.

“Today I am remembering George Floyd, whose murder set off a national reckoning on systemic racism. Not a day goes by that I am not reminded that we have so much work left to do to fight hate and injustice in our country. Black lives matter,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

“The recent guilty verdict, a lot of events that have occurred in this past year, provide necessary accountability — but it isn’t true accountability and it isn’t true justice. Justice would be for George Floyd to be here alive today,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said during a Senate Judiciary Constitution Subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

“True justice, equality, and equity require real action and real change in policing and all across our society, elimination of racism wherever it exists. There’s a lot of work to do. The Subcommittee on the Constitution will have a part on it. So will our entire Senate, and we need to move forward with action to match this moment of reckoning for our country.”