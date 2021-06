We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Should the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro arrive looking like all of the recent renders that have surfaced, we might get one of the most radical phone design turn-arounds in history. Going from the Pixel 5 to this would present a wild change in direction that we rarely see. We would go from as boring and safe as it gets to “Oh, you wanted us to get wild, then watch this” in a heartbeat.