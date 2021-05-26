Cancel
Public Health

Schools are getting record money under COVID-19 stimulus. Will it help kids who need it most?

By Erin Richards, USA TODAY
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployee bonuses. Extended learning time. New textbooks. Building upgrades. More teachers, social workers and tutors. School districts are poised to spend a windfall of federal money on those items and more as $81 billion from the latest federal coronavirus relief package flows into their coffers this week. How effectively the record education spending will help jump-start learning, fully reopen schools and address students' social and mental health needs remains a question.

