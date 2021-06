WASHINGTON, D.C. – The YES Project—Young, Employed, Successful—a national youth employment initiative led by America’s Promise Alliance, announced today the selection of six community-level grantees to host Virtual Action Roundtable conversations in partnership with employers and young workers. Based on the roundtable conversations and ongoing collaboration, employers and young people will co-design meaningful strategies to improve belonging and inclusion in the workplace for employees of color. All employer partners have committed to implementing at least one co-designed strategy by the end of the year.