Interior Define Is Having a Sitewide Sale That Includes the Stylish Sofas Designed by Our Founder

By Tim Minerd
Apartment Therapy
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As you may already know, Interior Define is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable seating thanks to all the customizable fabrics, styles, and sizes that they offer. In fact, we love Interior Define so much that Maxwell, our founder, collaborated with the beloved brand on a line of sofas, loveseats, accent chairs, and even ottomans — and right now, they’re all on sale! To celebrate Memorial Day, Interior Define is offering 15 percent off sitewide today through June 1. That includes their recently launched rugs, coffee tables, and accent tables, but in our humble opinion (OK, maybe we’re a teensy bit biased) the real stars are the sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, and ottomans in the ID x Maxwell Ryan Collection. These designs are stylish to begin with, but you can also customize the upholstery fabric, legs, and everything in between (including cushion fill!) to get exactly what you’re looking for. ID’s Memorial Day Sale is a great chance to save on a custom piece that feels just right in your space, so to get you started, here’s a rundown of some of the best seating from the sale.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
