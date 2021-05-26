Terrorizing charge, probation violation bring 4-year prison sentence

A Bismarck man accused a year ago of holding a knife to a woman’s throat and punching her was sentenced Wednesday to serve four years in prison. Trevis Tessaro, 40, last week pleaded guilty to terrorizing and felonious restraint. The charges stemmed from an incident in May 2020 in which a woman told police she could not escape from Tessaro as the two traveled from Morton County to Bismarck. Tessaro was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Bismarck police.