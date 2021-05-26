Cancel
Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Metro Goldwyn Mayer for $8.45 billion. MGM's vast catalog of more than 4,000 films includes "Basic Instinct," "Creed," "James Bond" and "Legally Blonde." It also has some 17,000 TV shows, including "Fargo" and "The Handmaid's Tale." All together, MGM's...

Businessdawsoncountyjournal.com

Top Amazon Studios Marketing Executive Christian Davin Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Christian Davin is stepping down after a short stint as a top marketing executive at Amazon Studios, insiders tell Variety. He joined the company a little over a year ago and was serving as global head of comedy marketing. His last day is Friday. He was originally hired as global head of movie marketing, but that role changed during a recent reorganization. Davin reported to Andy Donkin, head of marketing at Prime Video, but also worked closely with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
BusinessTechCrunch

Stack Overflow acquired by Prosus for $1.8 billion

Update: Prosus confirms the $1.8 billion number in a press release here. While perhaps not a name everyone recognizes, Prosus — the international assets holding arm of South Africa’s Naspers — is something of a giant. In 2001, parent company Naspers bought a 46.5% stake in Tencent for $32 million dollars. Earlier this year they sold a 2% stake of Tencent for nearly $15 billion.
Businesswidescreenreview.com

Should Amazon Even Be Allowed To Gobble Up MGM?

(Image credit: Hasbro, Inc.) All the news in Streaming Land this past week seemed focused on Amazon’s pricey but wholly rational $8.5 billion acquisition of century-old Hollywood studio MGM. Less noticed in virtually the same news cycle was a potentially huge antitrust case filed by the attorney general of Washington,...
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

13 MGM Horror Properties Amazon Could Bring Back from the Dead

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.
BusinessBit Rebels

Amazon Buys MGM, But What Does It Mean?

Just when you think Amazon couldn’t possibly get any bigger, it goes and buys one of the oldest, most prestigious, and most famous Hollywood movie studios in the world. Not content with having Bluetooth speaker devices in our homes, an enormous television streaming service, music channels, and a new gaming platform in the shape of “Luna,”
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon’s MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
Businessimdb.com

A view to a killing: how Amazon will exploit Bond and other MGM classics

The pay-tv giant has the chance to turn popular films into ‘universes’ of stories – and steal a march in the content-hungry streaming wars. Amazon’s $8.5bn deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale and Gone With the Wind, has secured it the rights to a century’s worth of TV and film titles that the streaming giant intends to exploit with a wave of remakes, reimaginings and spin-offs.
TV Showskcrw.com

MGM was long looking for a buyer. It found one in Amazon

Amazon is spending $8.45 billion to buy MGM, the 97-year-old studio behind the “Rocky” and “James Bond” franchises, as well as TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” MGM is a shell of its former self and was on the hunt for a buyer. That nearly $9 billion price tag is close to what MGM was asking for, and is mere pocket change for the tech giant.
BusinessPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.
MoviesMovieWeb

15 Major MGM Movie Franchises Amazon Could Start Production on Immediately

After days of speculation, Amazon was officially confirmed as the new owners of MGM, and by proxy many huge movie and TV franchises are now theirs to do what they like with. Like Disney's acquisition of Fox before it, the merger opens up many new avenues for Amazon to explore - although some movies such as The Wizard of Oz and Gone With The Wind to mention two after off limits for complex legal reasons. With their Prime Video service already scoring multiple hits in the TV series stakes, with the likes of Bosch, The Boys and Jack Ryan, along with their multi-million dollar Lord of The Rings TV Series taking shape, we take a look at which of their newly purchased movie franchises Amazon could put into production right now, and which they are likely to pass on.
TV Showsforrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...