Prime Day prices are here early for Amazon’s hottest Fire TV devices

By Maren Estrada
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be next to impossible to figure out how many Amazon devices have gone on sale with deep discounts so far in the first half of the year, but Fire TV Stick deals have generally been few and far between. We’ve seen a few sales pop up over the course of the first five months of 2021, but none of those sales slashed prices to anywhere near all-time lows. But with Memorial Day less than a week away and Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, we have some good news. Amazon is finally offering some outstanding deals on Fire TV gadgets this week.

