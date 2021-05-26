Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mali's transitional president resigns while in detention

By BABA AHMED
SFGate
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week. The resignation by the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Nations#Military Junta#Military Government#Bamako#Ap#West African#U N#The African Union#Cabinet#Nigerian#Ecowas#French#Eu#Malian#Mali Jonathan#Islamic#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
CharitiesSFGate

Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Friday it was “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. A statement by the aid group, also known by its French...
Africanewbusinessethiopia.com

Ethiopia calls on UNSC to encourage Sudan, Egypt to respect AU-Led negotiate

Ethiopia called on UN Security Council (UNSC) to encourage Sudan and Egypt to respect the AU-led process and negotiate in good faith over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). According to Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia, in a letter sent to the president of the UNSC on Wednesday, rejected the latest attempts...
Washington StateForeign Policy

Washington Scrambles France’s Mali Exit Strategy

More than eight years after France intervened in Mali to beat back an Islamist insurgency in the former French colony, French President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear he has had enough. But France is struggling to win American backing for its exit strategy at a time when French public...
MilitaryPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Uncovering the civilian toll of France’s anti-jihadist war in Mali

It was a January afternoon when Madabbel Diallo heard fighter jets circling overhead. He paid them no mind: French aircraft regularly hunt jihadists in this part of central Mali. He was attending a wedding, sitting with the groom’s father just outside his village of Bounti, Diallo said, sipping tea with friends and relatives, looking forward to the feast being prepared.
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / MALI

1. Wide shot, exterior United Nations Headquarters. 4. SOUNDBITE (English) El-Ghassim Wane, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA):. “The time has come for Malian leaders to rise above partisan politics and personal interests and work together in earnest...
Africawtaq.com

Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopia dam

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia’s multi-billion-dollar dam on the Blue Nile, with specific conditions, Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas said on Monday. While Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egypt fears it...
Africanewbusinessethiopia.com

Egypt heads to South Sudan amid stalled Nile dam dispute

Egypt’s minister of irrigation and water resources, Mohamed Abdel Aty, visited South Sudan recently to discuss joint projects between the two countries, in addition to the latest developments on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis. Amid the stalled negotiations on Ethiopia’s controversial dam on the Nile River, Egyptian Minister of...
Politicscrisisgroup.org

Ethiopia’s Rocky Transitional Election

Ethiopia is set to hold delayed elections on 21 June, a milestone that – before the ongoing war in the Tigray region – many observers believed would be a litmus test for the transition under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Violent flare-ups in various parts of the country, a poll boycott by some opposition groups and postponed votes in several locations all cast a shadow over the landmark election.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Bolivia Ex-president Marks Three Months In Pre-trial Detention

Bolivia's former acting president Jeanine Anez, arrested after coup allegations levelled by her predecessor and rival Evo Morales, denounced her status as a "political prisoner" in remarks posted to Twitter on Sunday. Writing on her birthday, Anez vowed from pre-trial detention that "they will not break my spirit, even if...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Russia, China, Iran and North Korea Hate the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier

At 1,092 feet, the Nimitz-class supercarriers are more than three times the length of a football field, and with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 2,480 airmen, these are essentially floating cities. The lead ship of the class, USS Nimitz – nicknamed “Old Salt” – was commissioned in May 1975, was named after Admiral Chester Nimitz, who led the U.S. Navy through the Second World War.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
Worldstlouisnews.net

International Torture Day and Balochistan

By Riaz BalochLondon [UK], June 27 (ANI): International Torture Day is in support of victims of torture, where people around the globe express their solidarity and support with the hundreds and thousands of torture victims and their families throughout the world, who are also suffering in trauma. This day was...
Immigrationnorthafricapost.com

Arab Parliament denounces European resolution against Morocco

The European Parliament’s resolution against Morocco is a provocation and an unacceptable denial of the efforts made by the Kingdom in the fight against illegal immigration, said the Arab Parliament at the end of its emergency meeting held Saturday in Cairo. The Arab Parliament rejected the baseless accusations of the...
Militarydallassun.com

UN Special Representative condemns Myanmar military

New York [US], June 27 (ANI): United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten on Friday "strongly condemned" the reports of sexual violence in detention sites by Myanmar military's and urged to cease it with "immediate effect". The patterns of sexual violence perpetrated by the Myanmar military,...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

The international community calls the Syrian elections a “farce”

Syria ends its election day marked by strong international criticism. Organizations such as the United Nations (UN) or the European Union (EU) have called the elections called by the Arab country a “farce”. Although the results have not yet been made public, there is no doubt that the current president Bashar al-Asad will prevail as the clear winner of an election without real opposition, which will allow him to continue for seven more years in the can.