Eclipse season is always intense. Whether there’s a lunar eclipse or a solar eclipse happening, they’re like a full moon or new moon on steroids. Eclipses are super-charged new moons and full moons. What makes eclipses different are their connections to the Nodes of Destiny—which add fuel to their fire. In astrology, the North Node and South Node switch signs every 18 months or so. As the moon moves through the zodiac, in its elliptical in space, the highest and lowest points of the elliptical mark the Nodes of Destiny in the sky.