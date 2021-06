Hungary will be making their fourth appearance at a European Championship this summer as they serve as one of 11 host countries for Euro 2020.While hopes are low for the Hungarians given their place in a ‘group of death’ alongside world champions France, European champions Portugal and juggernauts Germany, the lack of expectations means there is no pressure on the Group F underdogs.In 2016, Hungary managed their best Euros performance in 40 years, topping their group in France before suffering a comprehensive last-16 defeat by Belgium, but their first round was easier to navigate than it is expected to...