Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

See the Boys From the "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Now as Teens

By Zachary Mack
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the Boys From the "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Now as Teens. Viral videos may come and go from the cultural consciousness, but few have been as ingrained in pop culture as "Charlie Bit My Finger." The 55-second clip of then-one-year-old Charlie Davies-Carr and his then-three-year-old brother Harry Davies-Carr has racked up nearly 900 million views and spawned countless parodies since their father first posted it in 2007. Now, the boys who starred in the video are in their teens, and the video that helped make them internet icons is slated to come down from YouTube forever. Read on to see what the boys from the "Charlie Bit My Finger" video look like now and what their plans are for their famous footage.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Charlie Bit My Finger#Pop Culture#Consciousness#Teenagers#Clip#Teens Viral Videos#Countless Parodies#Best Life#Internet Icons#Bit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosNPR

'Charlie Bit Me' Will Remain On YouTube After NFT Auction Switcheroo

"Charlie Bit Me" won't be taken down from YouTube after all. The 2007 viral video was auctioned off as a nonfungible token (NFT) this week, with its seller saying that it would be deleted from the website to be "memorialized" on the blockchain. The decision to remove the original YouTube clip came as a twist for the blockchain market of meme memorabilia, and no doubt attracted more bidders to bump its value at auction.
TV & VideosThe Verge

Charlie bit us all, if you really think about it

It’s hard to describe the absolute chaos around NFTs (non-fungible tokens) right now; tech reporters’ inboxes are flooded with the latest and stupidest additions to this trend of digital certificates for memes and other pieces of digital memorabilia. Disaster Girl sold for around $500,000, Keyboard Cat went for about $64,400, and Nyan Cat brought in around $590,000. But most NFTs aren’t all that noteworthy, and we can’t possibly write about every single one (despite this sentence, my inbox will now be flooded with NFT pitches for the next two months). Despite our attempts to be judicious and write about newsworthy topics, we can’t win them all.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The New Gossip Girl Trailer Has Left Twitter Simply Shook

Gossip Girl is officially back. At midnight on Thursday, HBO released the first trailer for next month's reboot of the beloved early-aughts teen drama. The first official glimpse at the next generation of Upper East Siders packs a lot into just two minutes and ten seconds—there are threesomes, bath house rendezvouses, a Christopher John Rogers runway show, and Kristen Bell's famously smug narration—and it's all soundtracked by none other than Frank Ocean's timeless (and, in this case, slightly biographical) track "Super Rich Kids." We're not afraid to admit it gave us chills.
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

Now Watch This: Great new videos from Pachyman, Alycia Bella, more

Visuals for music sometimes establish their own ephemeral connection, working as a different form of communication between artists and aficionados. With new releases coming by the second, we’ve decided to run a column every now and again to keep tabs on the music video landscape. Some of the clips we highlight will be older, but that’s OK—everyone’s been doing a little reflecting these days. It’s the quality that we’re concerned with. Dive in!
Musicvsuspectator.com

Pop Addict: Doja Cat, iCarly, “Cruella”

Hello, my fellow pop addicts at VSU, and welcome to another edition of our beloved pop culture column. You already know what we’re here for, so without further ado, let’s jump right into it. Doja Cat has revealed the cover and tracklist for her upcoming third studio album Planet Her,...
Musicallotsego.com

Whistling with my fingers, thinking of songs

These days, much more than ever, there seems to be music playing in the background of almost every dramatic television program. Years ago an experimental show called Cop Rock was aired for a while. It blended the drama with musical numbers. The songs were about what was happening in the story.
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

Here's How John Waters And Drag Icon Divine Changed Pop Culture Forever

More than 50 years after his first feature film, John Waters remains one of queer cinema’s most prolific visionaries. The filmmaker blended dark humor and a camp aesthetic to forge a singular, provocative style that, for a generation of moviegoers, defined his hometown of Baltimore. Despite Waters’ avant-garde roots, his...
Family Relationshipssideshow.com

The 5 Best Fictional Dads in Pop Culture

Happy Father’s Day! Let’s celebrate this awesome holiday by honoring some of the best dads and father figures out there from your own geeky home and all across pop culture. They might not always be related by blood, but their fierce devotion to caring for their children, adoptive or otherwise, is worthy of celebration.
TV ShowsDecider

‘Cruel Summer’ Reignited These ‘90s Fashion Trends: Get The Look!

Freeform’s Cruel Summer is currently one of the hottest summer TV shows for 2021. It’s a concept series which follows two teen girls embroiled in a mystery over a series of days—but each episode jumps around during the years 1993, 1994 and 1995. And as much as we love tuning in every Tuesday night to watch a new episode on the former ABC Family or on-demand on Hulu, we’re also completely obsessed with the old is new again ’90s fashion highlighted on the show.
Moviesclarionnewsonline.com

Mid-America at the Movies: “Cruella” and our fascination with origin stories

Have you been sitting around, scratching your head recently wondering where the movie character Cruella de Vil came from? Or how about Willy Wonka? Maybe not, but Hollywood is intent on providing us with these answers. Origin stories about well-known characters are nothing new. Disney’s “Cruella” is the newest such film and just hit theaters a week ago while Warner Brothers has “Wonka,” with recently announced lead Timothée Chalamet, in the works.