Anyone who enjoys sipping a cup of coffee or biting into a juicy strawberry can thank a pollinator for the pleasure. June 21-27 is National Pollinator Week, an annual event designated by the U.S. Senate to highlight how essential pollinators are to the production of food and fiber. According to the nonprofit Pollinator Partnership, more than 75% of all flowering plants on Earth need help with pollination — plants that are responsible for U.S. food and half of the world’s oils, fibers and raw materials.