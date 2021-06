The golden rule, 10-10-10, to get it right when in doubt. We tend to torture ourselves because we face several options, and we are not sure which ones the body asks of us. Either we want everything, or we don't feel like it. We are filled with doubts, we give in to impulses, and perhaps later, when we look back, we regret what we did. And the solution is to look in perspective. When we are unleashing the evil of what to do, we tend to be very attached to the present moment, to what is anguishing us at that moment, and we forget about the future impact. So we need a simple technique that helps us look at the problem from another broader point of view. And that technique could be the 10-10-10.