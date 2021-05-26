Cancel
Basketball

UConn women’s basketball set to begin summer workouts with multiple players unavailable

By Daniel Connolly
theuconnblog.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, the 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball team will come together for the first time when the players head to campus for the start of summer classes and summer workouts. Last year, the pandemic threw a wrench in the Huskies’ offseason and prevented them from convening until late July. While...

www.theuconnblog.com
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Azzi Fudd
#Uconn#Usa Basketball#Uconn#Zoom University#Canadian#Croatian#Usa Basketball
University of Connecticut
Tokyo, JP
Basketball
Sports
Maryland StateWTOP

U. Md. basketball players help U.S. women clinch gold at AmeriCup

The U.S. women’s basketball team won the gold medal at the FIBA AmeriCup — their second-straight — in Saturday night’s 74-59 victory over host nation, Puerto Rico. The U.S. women are now 30-7 all-time at the event, which featured two rising University of Maryland juniors Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller.
Lynchburg, VALiberty News

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

The Lady Flames Basketball team is coming off of a perfect season at home (12-0) in the new state-of-the-art Liberty Arena. This season, Head Coach Carey Green’s team will be led by senior Forward Bridgette Rettstatt and ASUN All-Freshman Team member Bella Smuda. Save big by purchasing season tickets which go on sale July 1!
College Sportsmountainviewtoday.ca

OC women's basketball team adds recruits

OLDS — The Olds College women’s basketball team has added two more recruits for the 2021-22 season. They are Tray-Lyn Fox from Foam Lake, Sask. and Nicole Farkas of Whitehorse, Yukon. Fox, a 5'7" guard has a family connection to the Broncos. She's the younger sister of former Broncos women's...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men hold first summer basketball workout with thin roster

The day before his opening workouts Monday, Gophers new men's basketball coach Ben Johnson had a meeting with his players and felt for the first time like he was leading a program. "It's exciting," Johnson said. "It was good to finally get all of our guys in the same room....
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Big Ten opponents for Nebraska women's basketball set

LINCOLN — The Big Ten set opponents for the league's women's basketball teams Thursday, and the Huskers received an attractive home slate. NU will get Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin at home. The Michigan game will feature the return of former NU forward Leigha Brown, who left Lincoln after two seasons and transferred to the Wolverines, who may be the league favorite in 2021-22.
Creighton, NEOmaha.com

Kiani Lockett commits to Creighton women's basketball

Creighton women's basketball added a prospect to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday when guard Kiani Lockett announced on Twitter that she decided to commit to the Jays. The 5-foot-9 playmaker out of Minnesota was an All-Metro second-team honoree by the Star Tribune this past season. She attends Minnetonka High School in the Minneapolis metro area.
BasketballArizona Daily Sun

Lumberjacks women's basketball enjoying summer session

Northern Arizona women’s basketball took the first step back to competing at the beginning of June, as the returning Lumberjacks stepped foot on the court for individual workouts for the first time since the 2020-21 season ended. The Lumberjacks went 15-14 in the last campaign, falling in the second round...
Montana StateKULR8

Bussey Returns to Bobcat Women's Basketball

Montana State Women's Basketball's all-time three-point leader with 254 triples, Katie Bussey, spoke with the media on Wednesday about becoming an assistant coach for her alma mater. "For me, it's just an honor to come back and really give back to the program because it did give a lot to me."
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

UConn athletes could profit off themselves beginning July 1, even as CT's NIL law is pushed back

The deadline for Connecticut schools to support a name, image, and likeness policy that adheres to a new state law is expected to be pushed from the fall to Jan. 1, 2022. But colleges and universities in the state still have the option of adopting an NIL policy before the law goes into effect on New Year’s Day. A UConn official said the school will be in a position to support student-athletes as early as July 1, when six states have new NIL laws.
Atlanta, GANBA

Hawks Basketball Academy Begins Community Court Summer Tour Presented By Adidas

ATLANTA – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy is hosting a free seven-week tour, which consists of pop-up basketball and fitness activities for free at existing day camps located at 15 of the Hawks community basketball courts and State Farm® Good Neighbor Clubs. The Hawks began their Community Court Summer Tour presented by adidas last week at the Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Ga. where nearly 50 youth participated in safe, socially distanced, outdoor activities. During June and July, the tour will continue at various locations including but not limited to: Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lynwood Park, Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Creel Park, Cliftondale Park, Gresham Park, William Walker Rec Center, Bessie Branham Park, Central Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and Coan Park Recreation Center.