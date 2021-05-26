UConn women’s basketball set to begin summer workouts with multiple players unavailable

The deadline for Connecticut schools to support a name, image, and likeness policy that adheres to a new state law is expected to be pushed from the fall to Jan. 1, 2022. But colleges and universities in the state still have the option of adopting an NIL policy before the law goes into effect on New Year’s Day. A UConn official said the school will be in a position to support student-athletes as early as July 1, when six states have new NIL laws.