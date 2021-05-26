UConn women’s basketball set to begin summer workouts with multiple players unavailable

ATLANTA – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy is hosting a free seven-week tour, which consists of pop-up basketball and fitness activities for free at existing day camps located at 15 of the Hawks community basketball courts and State Farm® Good Neighbor Clubs. The Hawks began their Community Court Summer Tour presented by adidas last week at the Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Ga. where nearly 50 youth participated in safe, socially distanced, outdoor activities. During June and July, the tour will continue at various locations including but not limited to: Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lynwood Park, Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Creel Park, Cliftondale Park, Gresham Park, William Walker Rec Center, Bessie Branham Park, Central Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and Coan Park Recreation Center.