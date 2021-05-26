Two-vehicle crash injured one person on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue (Pasadena, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a crash involving two vehicles injured one person on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue.

As per the Pasadena Fire Department, the two-vehicle collision occurred at the Cheesecake Factory on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. As per reports, a vehicle slammed into a building after crashing into another vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that one person suffered minimal injuries as a result of the crash. The Pasadena Urban Search and Rescue personnel quickly responded to the crash scene to evaluate the structural stability of the building. No other information is available regarding the crash and the identity of the injured person has not been released.

May 26, 2021