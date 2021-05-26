Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nationwide Report

Two-vehicle crash injured one person on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue (Pasadena, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQQTe_0aC5swLD00
Two-vehicle crash injured one person on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue (Pasadena, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a crash involving two vehicles injured one person on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue.

As per the Pasadena Fire Department, the two-vehicle collision occurred at the Cheesecake Factory on Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. As per reports, a vehicle slammed into a building after crashing into another vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that one person suffered minimal injuries as a result of the crash. The Pasadena Urban Search and Rescue personnel quickly responded to the crash scene to evaluate the structural stability of the building. No other information is available regarding the crash and the identity of the injured person has not been released.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Boulevard#Traffic Accident#Fair Oaks Avenue#California Accident News#Nationwide Report#Valiant Advocates#Two Vehicle Crash#Vehicles#Authorities#Minimal Injuries#Personal Injury Attorneys#Cheesecake Factory#Ca
Related