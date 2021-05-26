The View Hosts Celebrate a Potential Trump Indictment: 'I'm Going to Have a Big Party'
The mood was light Wednesday morning on The View following news that the Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump's business dealings. While Meghan McCain and Sara Haines were hesitant to put the horse before the cart, Joy Behar was more than happy to celebrate for the both of them. "When he's indicted, I'm going to have a big party with Mexican food," said Behar. "A piñata, margaritas, everything. I can't wait."www.primetimer.com