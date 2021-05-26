Cancel
POTUS

The View Hosts Celebrate a Potential Trump Indictment: 'I'm Going to Have a Big Party'

 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mood was light Wednesday morning on The View following news that the Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump's business dealings. While Meghan McCain and Sara Haines were hesitant to put the horse before the cart, Joy Behar was more than happy to celebrate for the both of them. "When he's indicted, I'm going to have a big party with Mexican food," said Behar. "A piñata, margaritas, everything. I can't wait."

www.primetimer.com
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
