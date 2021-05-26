Cancel
Manchester, NH

Hours-long standoff ends at house, man found dead inside

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An hours-long standoff in a Manchester neighborhood has ended with a man found dead inside a house, authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. marshals arrived at the home at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant. They heard three gunshots fired from the house and warned residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place. The marshals weren’t hurt and did not return fire, authorities said. Additional shots were fired from the house.

Police said four people exited the home and were safely removed from the area. They said crisis negotiators were able to speak to someone inside the house for several hours, but lost touch with him at some point.

Eventually, a drone sent inside found a deceased man in the basement, police said. An autopsy was planned, but it appeared that the man, the only person in the house, had killed himself, police said.

