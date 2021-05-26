Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Food Truck Spotlight: I Heart Ice Cream

By Lisa Grigsby
mostmetro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz & Danny Cortes opened a new mobile ice cream business last week, just in time for a summer of serving up ice cream around the Miami Valley. You’ll see Dayton’s first-ever rolled ice cream truck, e I Heart Ice Cream, all over town this summer. A Dayton native, Liz...

www.mostmetro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Restaurants
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Ice Cream Truck#Fresh Cream#Food Drink#Chocolate Ice Cream#Vanilla Ice Cream#Chocolate Cake#Peanut Butter#Liz Danny Cortes#Whipped Cream#Banana Strawberry#The I Heart Ice Cream#Daytonmostmetro#Owning Jokers Comedy Cafe#Ice Cream Cart#Frozen Ice Cream#Spotlight#Chocolate Sauce#Sweet Vanilla#Cake Batter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
Country
Thailand
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
mostmetro.com

Outdoor Dining at Over 50 Local Restaurants

Wanting to enjoy the great weather by dining outdoors in the Miami Valley? Check out these great patios:. A great and unique atmosphere for you to enjoy specialty wine and craft beers on our fantastic spacious patio! You are welcome to grab food from TJ Chumps, Bennett’s Publical or one of the other neighboring eateries to enjoy with their wine.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Book Nook: Eternal by Lisa Scottoline

The first time I interviewed Lisa Scottoline she came out to Yellow Springs for a live appearance during one of her early book tours that took her through Dayton. At the time Lisa was just getting going on her career as a novelist. She had been an attorney prior to that and her early books were legal thrillers.
Piqua, OHSidney Daily News

The Kid & The Riff Raff premieres in benefit concerts

PIQUA — The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted artists of all mediums this past year, especially musicians. More than $150,000 in entertainment budgets for Miami and Montgomery County nonprofits wasn’t spent in 2020. Over the past year, nonprofits were unable to host events and support musicians. This does not include the countless opportunities in restaurants and music venues across Miami and Montgomery Counties that were removed from musicians. The economic impact spills over into multiple other areas including restaurants, hotels, parking, and more. One of our main goals with this program is making sure musicians know they’re valued and appreciated by helping them regain some of their lost revenue from 2020.