James Bond, Meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon Makes $8.45 Billion Deal for MGM

James Bond's world might've been very different had plans to introduce a gay agent not been scrapped. The James Bond franchise is known for many things, but a progressive outlook on social issues is not one of them. From Connery's woman-slapping 007 to villains based on racial caricatures, James Bond has long taken a conservative stance on representation, and not every instance can be dismissed simply as the product of its era. Homosexuality is another area where James Bond has traditionally been found lacking. Although gay and bisexual characters appeared in the classic films, these were exclusively villains, which isn't actually how it works in real life you'll be amazed to hear. Queer characters were also handled with all the sensitivity of an exploding helicopter, their sexuality teased through hackneyed double-entendres, or ignored in the face of Bond's irresistible masculinity.