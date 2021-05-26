Lensball Crystal Stand and Mount review
REVIEW – The Lensball is a crystal sphere that I reviewed several years ago. No, it’s not a tool to read people’s fortunes, it’s an accessory for your camera – you shoot photos through the ball. Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds and you need to go check out my Lensball review to learn more. Go read it and then come back here… Go on, I’ll wait. Ready? Now let’s check out some accessories for the Lensball that make it even easier and more fun to use!the-gadgeteer.com