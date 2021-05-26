Lensball Crystal Stand and Mount review

Extra-long arm great for larger TVs. Most of the TVs in our house have been mounted to the wall. There is only one, in fact, that wasn’t mounted to the wall — the one in our bedroom. It’s a 65-inch flat-screen TV that has moved from our living room to my office, and now, it takes up residence in our master bedroom. Until recently, the TV has simply rested on top of an old dresser. After moving our bed to a different wall, we decided to mount the TV on the wall. In order to do that, we needed to get a new mount and we settled on the Long Arm TV Wall Bracket Mount from PUTORSEN. It’s a full-motion TV wall mount that fits most TVs (43-80 inches).