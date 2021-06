If you are looking for a Southern Style Creole restaurant for your next date night look no further than Dragon’s Den Cafe and Catering nestled down Genoa Road. Owner and Chef Jeff Greening opened back in September of 2019. Since then, the Dragons Den Cafe has made itself known for their great food and their dedication to serving our community. “During the pandemic we thought we were going to have to close completely. We decided to stay open and create a family meal deal, where we could serve 4-6 people for about $20. It took off like wildfire and we were able to keep our business going. We were also able to donate to churches during the pandemic to provide delicious meals to our community members in need,” says Greening.