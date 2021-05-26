Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

Look What Amazingness Is Taking Over West Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey!

By Shannon Holly
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know that when I moved around the country before coming back home to Jersey, I would order “hot wings” and no one knew what I was talking about? You know though, I know you do. How do you like em’? Are you like me and do you want them so spicy that they hurt a little? Do you do garlic, lemon pepper or mild buffalo? You can’t pick the wrong thing especially at Wingstop…hot wings are what they do! If you live in Freehold, you won’t have to go far to get your wings done right.

