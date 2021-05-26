UNC Football: 13 Tar Heels named to Athlon Sports’ All-ACC Preseason Team

13 members of the UNC Football team were named to the Athlon Sports All-ACC preseason team last week. The grass is greener, the air is warmer, and the calendar is heading to Summer and we get that much closer to UNC football. This upcoming season is expected to be a special one for North Carolina with many predicting the program to be one of the teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Many believe Mack Brown and the UNC football program’s time has come and a lot of that has to do with the culture they’ve built the last two seasons.