Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers: Hometown boy Eric Haase tearing it up behind the dish

By Tyler Kotila
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers have seen catcher Eric Haase get off to quite the hot start in his 2021 sample. The 28-year old still has his rookie status intact though he has played handfuls of games in each of the past four seasons. Haase has been a force at the plate...

detroitjockcity.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Wilson Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Games Behind#Injured List#Left Field#Home Games#Home Field#The Detroit Tigers#The Seattle Mariners#Baseball Reference#Divine Child#Mlb Draft#Indians#Catcher Eric Haase#Cleveland#Dish#Dearborn#Handfuls#Time#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers at Mariners Preview: Casey Mize looks for a win on the West Coast

Well, here are we at the venerable 40-game mark folks. As a result, the spirit of Sparky Anderson now gives us license to tell you the obvious; this team is bad, again. Our own Patrick O’Kennedy broke down some of the numbers for you today, but it certainly didn’t take a lot of crunching to know that the offense, defense, and relief work from the 2021 Detroit Tigers are all at the bottom of the league.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBchatsports.com

First quarter 2021 review: This isn’t working!

The Chris Ilitch era of ownership of the Detroit Tigers continues to try the patience of Tigers’ fans as the team enters its’ fifth season since Mike Ilitch passed in February, 2017. The lack of spending on quality major league free agent players (including their home grown players), the absence of quality additions through trades or the international market, and the lack of development of talent through the organization, have added up to yet another season where the Tigers are the worst team in major league baseball.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Opening a three-match series this Monday, the Detroit Tigers are set to face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action at the T-Mobile Park. After bagging a 9-8 win against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, Detroit is currently 14-25. Second baseman Harold Castro, bearing an RBI single among the 10th inning, cruised the team to victory with the winning run. Detroit trails behind the Chicago White Sox b 9 ½ games and stands fourth in the American League Central.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Sits against southpaw

Mazara will sit against lefty Yusei Kikuchi and the Mariners on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Mazara has started just twice against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. Robbie Grossman shifts to right field in his absence, with Eric Haase starting in left.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers demote rookie pitcher after game; will they have 3 catchers in Seattle?

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers optioned rookie right-hander Alex Lange to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Tigers will announce a corresponding move on Monday. They are expected to activate catcher Wilson Ramos from the 10-day injured list. If that’s all they do, it will be...
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers top prospects: Minor league statistics for 2021

As the Detroit Tigers continue to trudge through their rebuild, the focus of the 2021 season is as much on Toledo, Erie, Comstock Park and Lakeland as it is at Comerica Park. Hope springs eternal for the Tigers because of the prospects in their minor league system. Evan Petzold ranked the top 15 before the Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A seasons began, so we will keep an eye on how they're progressing.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 standout performances in series win over Tigers

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Chicago Cubs avoided a disappointing series in the Motor City, taking two-of-three from the Tigers. The Cubs, 19-20, received brilliant efforts from Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant, and Craig Kimbrel in Friday’s game. Saturday was a back-and-forth-affair, one that saw the...
MLBrotoballer.com

Statcast Hitter Studs and Duds - Exit Velocity Analysis for Week 8

Exit velocity is all the rage these days, but how meaningful is it really? It depends. A high exit velocity is worthless if it's smashed into the ground right at a defender. Increasing the miles per hour rate on line drives and fly balls typically result in better outcomes and are more predictive of power. That's why we're going to look at some of the noteworthy (read: unexpected) leaders in EV strictly for fly balls and line drives combined (FB/LD). This can tell us which hitters are displaying power early in the 2021 season and might continue to do so.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers versus Mariners

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Jonathan Schoop will shift to second base in place of Castro and hit second. Miguel Cabrera will start on first and bat cleanup. Wilson Ramos will bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter in his first game back from the injured list.
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario (knee) back in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Candelario was held out of Sunday's lineup due to some swelling in his left knee caused by a hit-by-pitch on Saturday. He will bat third Monday and return to third base in place of Harold Castro. Candelario will be preceded in the order by Jonathan Schoop and followed by Miguel Cabrera.