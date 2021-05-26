Cancel
Opinion: Why is caste inequality still legal in America?

By Paula Chakravartty and Ajantha Subramanian
Houston Chronicle
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCaste is not well understood in the United States, even though it plays a significant role in the lives of Americans of South Asian descent. Two recent lawsuits make caste among the South Asian diaspora much more visible. They show that oppressed castes in the United States are doubly disadvantaged — by caste and race. Making caste a protected category under federal law will allow for the recognition of this double disadvantage.

