Canandaigua Primary School names assistant principal
The Canandaigua City School District named Michele Reynolds, of Newark, as the next assistant principal of Canandaigua Primary School. Reynolds came to the school district in September 2000. She was an elementary teacher and fifth grade level leader, a middle school technology integrator and an enrichment specialist for the Primary School. After completing her administrative internship, Reynolds served as interim dean of students at the Primary School.www.mpnnow.com