Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s new strength and confidence doesn’t come from ‘stupid, uneducated’ criticisms

By Safid Deen, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmXrD_0aC5rb5P00
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) shakes hands with tight end Hunter Long (84) during an OTA session at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie on Wednesday. Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa 2.0 has a beard, a new offense to learn this offseason, and hopes the comfort level he has gained after his rookie campaign can kick-start his NFL career in his second season with the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, shared Wednesday he feels significantly healthier after his college hip injury more than 18 months ago, and that his rookie struggles stemmed more from insecurities with the Dolphins playbook than coming back from the serious injury.

And regarding all the noise that followed Tagovailoa’s rookie year — lacking the luster compared to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow to the rumors once Deshaun Watson demanded a trade earlier this year — Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has a few words for you.

“If you look at his career dating back to college, he’s been put in big positions and made plays. He’s dealt with adversity, injury or whatever it may be, and fought back from that. And he’s also dealt with people saying stupid, uneducated stuff about him that they’re not right about,” Gesicki said in the most passionate comments regarding Tagovailoa since he joined the Dolphins in 2020.

“I’m happy he’s our quarterback,” Gesicki added. “I can tell you that first hand, the guys in the locker room, we all believe in him, we all respect him and we’re all excited about him.”

As for Tagovailoa’s own thoughts on the criticisms, he was thankful Gesicki went to bat for him. But also insisted the outside noise is none of his concern.

“I mean, I appreciate Mike saying that,” Tagovailoa said, “but I’m really focused on making this jump from my rookie year to this upcoming Year 2.”

Tagovailoa finished with a 6-3 record as a rookie, as the 10-6 Dolphins fell one win short of reaching the playoffs in coach Brian Flores’ second season.

As Tagovailoa’s rookie season winded to an end, his chemistry with his receivers and the Dolphins play-calling needed to be better. And Tagovailoa seemingly took the blame for his and the team’s shortcomings down the stretch.

Tagovailoa said he did not have the greatest grasp of the team’s offensive playbook, led by former coordinator Chan Gailey. While former backup Ryan Fitzpatrick had the liberty to change plays and even call his own at times, Tagovailoa said he did not have the comfort level needed to change plays.

“I think last year for me, I wasn’t as comfortable just in general. I wasn’t comfortable calling plays. … I just didn’t have the comfort-ability of checking plays, alerting plays, and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still,” Tagovailoa said.

Asked for further clarification, Tagovailoa added:

“Actually, what I’m saying is: I didn’t actually know the playbook necessarily really, really good and that’s no one else fault, but my fault. Our play calls were simple when I was in. I didn’t have alerts and checks where now, I feel comfortable and I can maneuver my way through these things now.”

One other thing Tagovailoa also insists: his hip injury, a posterior hip wall fracture and dislocation in Nov. 2019, was not the cause of any apprehension or discomfort as a rookie.

But from a health standpoint, Tagovailoa couldn’t feel any better 18 months after the injury compared to his rehabilitation, recovery, and playing once he cleared the one-year mark.

This season, Tagovailoa has been working with South Florida-based trainer Nick Hicks, who was a former quarterback at American Heritage High in Plantation and is now a co-owner of Per4orm training facility in Davie.

Tagovailoa said he’s been working on more full body workouts where the emphasis has been placed on his shoulders and arms, core, and glutes when working on his legs to support the hip.

Instead of his throws being dependent on just his arm, he wants the full body to play a role in his throwing motion.

“I think my hip feels 10 times better than it did last year and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after that injury two years ago,” he said. “As far as in how I feel overall, both physically and mentally, I think I’m at a better stage than I was last year.”

Added Flores: “We’ve seen that from him so far, and hopefully he continues to grow and improve. I see him being more comfortable.”

On the field, Tagovailoa has used the Dolphins’ offseason training activities this month to get his operation down pat.

So, he’s focused on getting to the line of scrimmage, ensuring his teammates can hear his cadence, and that they are lined up properly or set into motion for plays being run. He’s also focused on his pre-snap reads and post-snap reads on defense, with the foresight to know there is still plenty of work ahead.

“I’ve talked to him about a lot of things with [leadership] being a big part of what we’re talking about. So, his presence in the huddle, his presence in the building. But we also talk about everything football specific as well. He’s got to lead that way, too,” Flores said of Tagovailoa.

“If his fundamentals, technique and communication are good, that leads the way for the entire offense and gives us an opportunity.”

As the offseason continues, Tagovailoa knows his improvement on the field will determine how much success the Dolphins can achieve in 2021.

And it will also determine how much noise or criticism he will receive from outsiders regarding his performance.

“I would say there’s no extra motivation for me,” Tagovailoa insists. “It’s really just playing to the standard and the level of expectation of this organization, and also the standard that I have for myself and expectation I have for myself.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Stupid Things#Stupid People#Ota#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Defense#Outsiders#Insecurities#Thankful Gesicki#Coach Brian Flores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are Dolphins' betting odds to win the AFC East in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins’ work this offseason can have a number of purposes going forward, including establishing a long-term plan for success or alternatively being able to replace expensive veterans with younger, cheaper talent. But much of what Miami did this offseason came with likely one objective in mind: chasing down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Buffalo finished the season at 13-3, winning the AFC East and eventually pulling away from a Miami Dolphins team that was within a few bounces of the ball of being right on Buffalo’s heels entering Week 17.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UDFA Carl Tucker hoping to show versatility at Dolphins' minicamp

The Alabama Crimson Tide to Miami Dolphins pipeline is quite strong these days — between the additions of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle to the offense over the past two off-seasons, the Dolphins’ offensive identity will be sure to pull plenty of inspiration from the play that was featured in Tuscaloosa over the past few seasons. But the headlining 1st-round talents aren’t the only Miami Dolphins to call Alabama “home” as we get ready for 2021 training camp — the Dolphins signed TE/FB Carl Tucker as an undrafted free agent once the 2021 NFL draft came to a close.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Trill Williams: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Williams (undisclosed) off waivers Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Williams was waived by the Saints with a failed physical designation Friday. New Orleans reportedly had paperwork prepared to re-sign him, but the Dolphins' waiver claim preempted those plans. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse notched 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three scores in his collegiate career.
NFLlindyssports.com

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: How the Rookie Class fits in with the 2021 Miami Dolphins Roster

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the release of Bobby McCain and how Jevon Holland fits in with the Dolphins secondary. The depth of the Miami Dolphins roster, especially at WR. Plus, Kevin talks about how all the rookies fit in with this current Miami Dolphins group and what their outlook may be for 2021. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: 4 games with interesting side notes

The Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule has its share of interesting twists but these five games stand out from the rest for various reasons. We can all relish the idea that the coldest game that the Miami Dolphins will face, potentially, will come in week number 11 when the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets on November 21st. Following that game, the Dolphins play at New Orleans and Tennessee. One dome and one may be chilly.
NFLPosted by
Alt 101.7

Jaylen Waddle Inks Rookie Deal With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have signed their receiver of the future. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have come to terms with rookie wide receiver and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle on his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal. Waddle, in his three years with the Crimson Tide, caught 106...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 7 rookie class predictions for the 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts according to most NFL Draft analysts but on-paper doesn’t mean more wins or a post-season. With the NFL season still a few months away and the off-season workouts, both voluntary and mandatory coming over the next two months, the focus on the Dolphins draft class will turn from the “on-paper” expectations to the actual on-field expectations.
NFLgoingfor2.com

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Tua Tagovailoa

2020 Stats: 1,814 passing yards, 11 TD, 5 INT; 109 rushing yards, 3 TD. “Tank for Tua” was the buzz-phrase for the Miami Dolphins in 2019. As it turned out they didn’t even need to go all the way, as they finished 5-11 and still got Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020. A hip injury at the end of his final season at Alabama was a factor, but the Dolphins got their guy in the end.
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: The good news — and bad news — of the Dolphins’ schedule dates

New England in September. Buffalo in October. The Meadowlands in November. You want the good news of the Dolphins schedule? There it is. Those AFC East rivals presented the potential coldest-weather games on the schedule — and that’s gone. No big change in climate. No snow. There’s not even the threat of a wintry December or January wind that could be a concern for the average-armed Tua ...
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Recovering from surgery

Roberts declined to say Monday whether he will fully recover from his recent knee surgery by Week 1, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Roberts' recovery timetable remains undisclosed. He appears to have undergone offseason surgery to address the injury that caused him to be carted off the field during Miami's regular-season finale in 2020. When healthy Roberts will play a rotational role in the Dolphins' linebacker corps.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Rivera Adds Quality Depth in Leno, McCain

This past week, the Washington Football Team has added two veterans who could potentially walk in and start. The team has added Charles Leno Jr. of the Chicago Bears, and Bobby McCain of the Miami Dolphins to their program. Both of these veterans played significant roles on their previous teams and could solidify two positions of need for Washington. Leno started 16 games at left tackle for the Bears last season, and McCain started 15 games at free safety for the Dolphins.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington signs former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain to 1-year deal

The Washington Football Team filled another hole Friday, signing safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. McCain, 27, had visited Washington on Monday, four days after he had been released by the Miami Dolphins. His addition continues Washington's quest to...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Catch ya later, London! It's back to England for Miami Dolphins in 2021

It's back to London for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, as announced Wednesday. It's Tua vs. Trevor as the Dolphins will face the Jaguars on October 17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Yes, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence will be the international headliners. And Brian Flores vs. former Florida coach Urban...