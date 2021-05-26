Cancel
Inside Kate And William's Visit To The Place Where They First Fell In Love

Cover picture for the articleThe love story of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently returned to the city in Scotland where it all started at St. Andrews University. According to People, the two first competed in a land yachting race before they headed to their alma mater and Prince William quickly took the lead. When the Duke of Cambridge's vehicle got stuck in a patch of wet sand, his wife quipped, "Come on, granddad!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a trip down memory lane, having spent the day at St Andrews University, where they first met and fell in love. The royal pair took part in a tree-planting ceremony as they visited the university campus and met with current students. Kate dressed in a classic black blazer and striped Breton top for the occasion - a style staple that she often turns to for more casual royal engagements.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by arriving for a drive-in cinema date in one of his beloved Land Rovers. William and Kate joined guests at the unique event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in a 1966 2A model that belonged to Philip and was loaned by the Queen.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been keeping busy this week, from meeting schoolchildren to mixing (virtually) with Hollywood at Holyrood. The royal couple are currently on a royal visit to Scotland and have already visited their old university, where they first met 20 years ago, St Andrews, driven up north to the isle of Orkney and hosted a drive-in cinema experience for NHS workers.
Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent much of their weeklong trip to Scotland doing familiar activities—visiting with charities, speaking to local social workers, even revisiting their alma mater St. Andrews—the tour has also marked a large step forward in William’s life as future King. There is no doubt his grandmother the Queen has been watching the trip closely, particularly his debut as the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland over the weekend.
Kate Middleton is reportedly working hard to mend her family. In recent months, the British royal family has been embroiled in tension and drama following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive claims made against the family at large during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Their claims included accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health struggles.
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday when they returned to the college where their relationship started. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned their very best prep looks when they hit the University of St. Andrews and spent their time speaking with students in St. Salvator’s quad and took part in the royal tradition of planting a tree.
It’s well known that whatever the Duchess of Cambridge wears during her public outings, tend to sell out in minutes, the latest being a cotton face covering.During a recent visit to Newham Ambulance Station in east London, Kate and Wills were pictured wearing face masks, as they met with paramedics and even spoke to a paramedic’s dad in Bangladesh via FaceTime. Kate opted for a yellow peppered floral design while Wills wore a blue face covering. It’s not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing this style, last year, on a recent visit to Beigel Bake in...
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a tweet congratulating Harry and Meghan on the birth of their second child (Image: PA) Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
On Sunday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news Meghan had given birth to a daughter, weighing 7lbs 11oz. The couple said both mother and daughter are doing well and that the couple had decided to name the baby Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Members of the Royal Family rushed to congratulate the couple on the new arrival, with Kate and William’s message appearing to show a shift in relations.
Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Debbie Frank began working with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother in 1989 and the pair remained close until Diana died in a car crash in...
Although he is the heir apparent to the British throne, the patron or president of more than 420 charities, and a husband and father, Prince Charles is also a doting grandfather. His eldest son Prince William has previously described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job very seriously.