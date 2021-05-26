Cancel
Atascadero, CA

Registration is Now Open for Atascadero’s Summer Youth Basketball

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCxTq_0aC5rUrC00

Registration for Kindergarten to 8th grade ends Jun. 14

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero Recreation Division has opened registration for the Summer Youth Basketball program for Kindergarten through 8th grade. This program will run from Jun. 21 through Jul. 30., starting with two weeks of practice and moving to one practice and one game each week moving forward.

The Youth Basketball program will focus on the fundamentals of the game of basketball, individual skill development, and having fun! Each team will receive two scheduled one-hour practices per week along with their own basketball to use at each session. This program, along with other recreation programs being offered, will be compliant with the current State and County COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Times will be based on the availability of our volunteer coaches and practice space. Program times will be set for either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, with the possibility of a game on Fridays, keeping summer weekends free. Don’t delay, sign up today. Registration Ends Jun. 14.

To register, click on the link to the City’s Youth Basketball Page: atascadero.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&catid=2&id=734

For more information on Recreation programs, go to: atascadero.org/VirtualRec.

Atascadero Recreation Division is looking for Volunteer Coaches and Sponsors for this program. If you are interested in coaching or sponsoring or for more information, please contact the Recreation Team at 805-470-3360 or via email llopez@atascadero.org.

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
