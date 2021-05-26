Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Why The New BTS Meal At McDonald's Has Fans In A Frenzy

By Shana Aborn
thelist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a Happy Meal! McDonald's just rolled out a new meal tied in to BTS, and let's just say that you can expect the lines at the drive-thru and take-out counters to be longer than usual. The celeb collaboration takes the form of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets pack, plus medium-sized fries and Coke, but in a nod to the boy band's South Korean roots, the dipping sauces that come with the chicken are Cajun and Sweet Chili (via USA Today). It's the first time that the condiments have been made available in the U.S. The spicy treat will eventually be available in 50 countries.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Happy Meal#Popular Media#Golden Boy#News Items#Chicken Mcnuggets#Coke#South Korean#Cajun#Usa Today#Twitter#The Weverse Shop#Bts Meal#Bts Fans#Meals#Iconic Collab#Condiments#Medium Sized Fries#Followers#Merchandise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
BTS
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: McDonald's - BTS Meal (Cajun and Sweet Chili Sauces)

McDonald's new, limited-time BTS Meal is mostly just a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo meal (with fries and a drink) but does come with two new, limited-time sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun. There was not any sort of discount for the meal, which cost me $7.79. It did come in a...
RestaurantsPosted by
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
RestaurantsRegister Citizen

Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico

In addition to this, the package comes in a special packaging that fans will love. The nuggets are in a purple box and the sauce bags have a design that reflects the aesthetic of the band. It was barely made available on June 1 and the demand has been so high that there are branches in which the special packaging is no longer available. On the day of the launch, there was a line of hundreds of people early in the morning at the Tampico branch.
Designers & CollectionsNPR

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
RestaurantsColumbian

Secret’s in the sauce with BTS Meal

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the United States on May 26. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: ‘Luca’ Happy Meal Toys Are Now at McDonald’s!

From time to time, the Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s are inspired by the latest Disney films! Recently, we’ve spotted toys around the releases of Raya and the Last Dragon, Soul, and even some inspired by the Disney Parks!. With Pixar’s newest film Luca arriving on Disney+ next week, a...
EconomyHypebae

McDonald's Korea Dresses Its Stores in Purple for BTS Collaboration

Celebrating its worldwide partnership with the record-breaking K-pop group BTS, McDonald’s has dressed select stores in Korea in purple – the septet’s designated fandom color. One of the fast food chain’s main locations in Seoul, the Cheongdam DT spot sees a gradient purple design on its façade, along with themed...
RestaurantsBBC

McDonald's BTS meals: Indonesia branches forced to shut due to high orders

What happens when you combine the world's biggest boyband with one of the world's most popular burger chains?. Complete and utter chaos, it seems. Or at least that was the experience of a number of Indonesian branches of McDonald's, which found themselves so swamped with demand for the newly launched BTS Meal they had to close.
Food & Drinksperuzi.xyz

BTS McDonald’s meal sauces and packaging are selling for more than double the sale price on eBay as fans race to collect the limited-edition collab

McDonald’s launched its latest “famous orders” meal on May 26 in partnership with South Korean band BTS on the heels of the seven-member group’s latest single, “Butter.”. The BTS-themed fast-food packaging is so in-demand that people are now reselling paper bags, boxes, drink cups, and sauces associated with the meal...
Cell Phonesfranchising.com

The Much Anticipated McDonald’s x BTS Menu Collab is Officially Here

Customers can eat like the pop icon by ordering their favorite meal. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks.”
Shoppingtheurbantwist.com

On eBay, A ‘Among Us’-Shaped Chicken McNugget From McDonald’s BTS Meal Is Selling For $100,000

McDonald’s’ BTS Meal, named after the record-breaking Korean band, includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke, and two dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun. It’s as popular as the group itself, so much so that a single BTS Meal McNugget that looks like one of the crewmates from the murder mystery party game Among Us is going for nearly $100,000 on eBay. It’s the ideal mix of music, video games, cuisine, and spending a ridiculous amount of money on a novelty item.
AdvocacyHong Kong

Purple rain: Malaysian fans deliver 200+ McDonald’s BTS meals to healthcare workers, children

Malaysian fans of the K-pop group BTS are showing their appreciation to frontliners and children in hospitals with the coveted, purple-themed McDonald’s meals. As of today, more than 200 meals have been delivered to various hospitals, including the University of Malaya Medical Centre and the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kelantan. The donation drive is led by a fan-backed initiative called the Purple Project. Dozens of meals arrived at the Sungai Buloh Hospital today.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is Why McDonald's Happy Meal Apple Slices Don't Turn Brown

It's almost an unspoken rule of apple eating that slicing an apple should be left until the very last minute unless you want slimy, browned, funky-smelling apple slices. Apples turn brown when they're cut because they chemically react with oxygen, causing them to oxidize rapidly and change their appearance, texture, flavor, smell, and even the nutritional value of the fruit.
RestaurantsJournal Inquirer

The McDonald’s BTS Meal is here. Spoiler alert: It’s all about the sauce.

The highly anticipated BTS Meal dropped at McDonald’s locations last week. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop of Chicago, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea. The meal ($8.39) includes 10...