Why The New BTS Meal At McDonald's Has Fans In A Frenzy

Talk about a Happy Meal! McDonald's just rolled out a new meal tied in to BTS, and let's just say that you can expect the lines at the drive-thru and take-out counters to be longer than usual. The celeb collaboration takes the form of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets pack, plus medium-sized fries and Coke, but in a nod to the boy band's South Korean roots, the dipping sauces that come with the chicken are Cajun and Sweet Chili (via USA Today). It's the first time that the condiments have been made available in the U.S. The spicy treat will eventually be available in 50 countries.