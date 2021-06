Applying for social security disability insurance benefits can be a strenuous and taxing journey that is too difficult to navigate alone. For many hardworking Americans, applying for Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits is truly the last resort when they accept the fact they can longer function or perform their job duties as they used to. Working your entire life and finally losing a stable source of income can be an emotional and stressful journey on its own. Burdened with doctor appointments, office visits and medical treatments, many claimants are overwhelmed and intimidated with the idea of even how and when to begin the application process. Unfortunately, a majority have a great deal of uncertainty and assume that they are not eligible for SSD benefits.