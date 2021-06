It's an album that didn't necessarily make major waves when it was first released back on May 23, 2018, but after the massive success of "Lucid Dreams," Juice WRLD's debut album was certified Platinum by the end of the year. In celebration of Goodbye & Good Riddance's third anniversary, a special edition rerelease has been shared with two additional songs. The tracklist has been updated with "734" and a remix to "Lucid Dreams" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. Much like the original release, Uzi is the lone feature on the album.