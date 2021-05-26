GPL to bring back summer reading program
GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library has announced its summer reading program is back. The 2021 program won’t include any in-person events, but kids can still read for the chance to win a wide variety of age-appropriate prizes. Parents can register their children online at www.greenville-publiclibrary.org, or by stopping in at the library beginning June 1.You will receive a reading log so you can track your reading. Each reading sheet will cover the entire program, so there’s no need to turn in a sheet every week.www.dailyadvocate.com