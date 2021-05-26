Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, OH

GPL to bring back summer reading program

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library has announced its summer reading program is back. The 2021 program won’t include any in-person events, but kids can still read for the chance to win a wide variety of age-appropriate prizes. Parents can register their children online at www.greenville-publiclibrary.org, or by stopping in at the library beginning June 1.You will receive a reading log so you can track your reading. Each reading sheet will cover the entire program, so there’s no need to turn in a sheet every week.

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
Greenville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Greenville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpl#Gpl#Age Appropriate Prizes#Kids#Parents#July#Prize Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Marchal family donates to GHS

GREENVILLE – The Marchal family recently donated a state of the art high jump mat and pit to Greenville Schools in memory of their son, Adam Marchal. Marchal. A 1999 Greenville Senior High School graduate and son of Colleen Marchal and Frank Marchal was a standout track and field athlete for the Green Wave.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that in densely populated urban areas, like Chicago (which has...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Commissioners sign Farm Power of The Past Proclamation

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday to sign the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation and to discuss fund advances. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present. The board signed the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation which proclaims the...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home. Kali, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier/Husky mix, is a sweet girl who came to the shelter because her owners moved (and their new landlord did not allow dogs). She is spayed, loves kids, good with other dogs, and likes to go for car rides. Kali is house and create trained. She is a bit timid of strangers at first, as she is not used to being at the shelter. Kali weighs in at 34.8 lbs and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Kali is micro chipped, and is heart worm negative. Come in and meet Kali and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.