Alamance County, NC

Alamance United Way to host community-wide food drive

By Dylan Phillips/Staff Writer
mebaneenterprise.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of Alamance County will be hosting a community-wide food drive, with eight local food pantries participating, on Saturday June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The participating food pantries are as follows: Manna Market in Mebane at 301 S. Third Street; Little Portion Food Pantry, The Healing Station FRC, The Salvation Army, and Trinity Worship Center Food Pantry all in Burlington; Safe Food Pantry, Dreamalign Ministries, Stone Soup Menus, Inc. (Swepsonville United Methodist Church) all in Graham.

